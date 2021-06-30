KINGSPORT - Buddy Waggoner, 65 of Kingsport, died Sunday morning, June 27, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jim Sanders and Rev. Robert Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Adam Gray, Adam Mills, Josh Mills, Hunter Maltsberger and Joe Reardon. Honorary pallbearers will be Peter Gosselin, John Maupin, Bobby Peyton, Todd Miller and Jim Kaiser.
The family would like to thank the nurses on D500 at Holston Valley Hospital, Marissa Hunnicutt, Brittany McMurray, Jonathon Green, Jennifer Monroe, Judy Manalastas, Lynsey B. Hughes, Joshua Barnett, Allison Littleton, Rosa Mullins, Marissa Christian, Jonathan Humfleet, Rachel Coleman, and Chaplin Ephriam.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Frank (Feline Rescue and No Kill) shelter, 285 Rock Springs Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663, or to Petworks, 3101 E. Stone Dr. Kingsport, TN 37660.
