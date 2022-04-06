DUFFIELD, VA - Howard “Buck” Stanley, 84, Duffield, VA passed away, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Ballad Lonesome Pine Medical Center.
Buck was born in Scott County, VA on October 15, 1937, and was the son of the late Billy J. and Effie (Dockery) Stanley and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, his grandson, Cody Vanzant, and brothers, Robert and Fred preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Jearlene Stanley, daughters, Karen Stanley, Kim Vanzant, and Donetta (Ronnie) Blevins, son, Howard James Stanley, grandchildren, Kayla, Tiffani, Jacob, Travis, Roxanna, and Robin, several great grandchildren, sister, Kathleen Starnes, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Hill Cemetery, Peacock Drive, Duffield, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home, at 12:15 p.m., Friday to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Stanley family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Wesley Eastridge for his love and care of Buck over the years.
