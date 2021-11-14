KINGSPORT - Bryce “Cotton” Bailey, 96, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 12, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Paul Wright and Pastor Ron McEwen officiating. Military Graveside Rites, conducted by the American Legion Post #3 & Post #265, will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project online at www.woundedwarriorproject.org
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to doctors and nurses at Holston Valley in the ER, ICU and on third Floor Wilcox
