Bryant Anthony Arrington, 74, affectionately known as “Bry the computer guy,” passed away peacefully on April 1, 2022 at home under the care of his loving wife, Sherena, and Affinis Hospice.
Bry was born on March 30, 1948 in Whidbey Island, Washington State, to the late Albert Bryant Arrington and Vivian Lane Arrington. In his early years, he moved frequently while his father served in the Navy, finally settling in Kingsport, Tennessee where Bry graduated from Lynn View High School. He continued his education at East Tennessee State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Engineering. Shortly after graduation, Bry went to work for Western Electric in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he and his first wife, Soula, started a family. A few years later, he joined the computer revolution in California, opening his first business, Fantasy Electronics, but eventually joined Teknekron Corporation in Berkeley, possibly the world’s first technology-focused business incubator. After being divorced a number of years, Bry met and married the love of his life, Sherena. After an extended honeymoon, traveling in their R.V. throughout the United States and Canada, the couple relocated back to Tennessee for several years to care for his elderly parents.
In 1999, the couple then moved to St. Simons Island where Bry began working again, establishing his own computer service company and earning himself the nickname, “Bry the computer guy.” His reputation as a hard worker and faithful friend made him a popular fellow. Some on Sea Island even fondly referred to him as their honorary mayor since he seemed to know almost everyone. Bry’s faith in Jesus, which had been rekindled while caretaking his parents in Tennessee, grew ever stronger. He served the Lord faithfully at First Baptist in Brunswick as a Children’s Church teacher for several years. Later, as a member of St. Simons Community Church, he became a Good News Bible Club teacher and a mentor of several boys through the Glynn County Public School System. Over the last two years, he had been an active participant at Golden Isles Presbyterian Church. He was a faithful and loving husband. He showed God’s love to others through his generosity and kind deeds. He often fixed up used computers simply to give away to those who could not afford to buy one, but he was quick to give God the credit for what he was able to do for others. In other community service, he also served on occasion as a Republican Delegate or Alternate in Glynn County and at Georgia GOP State Conventions.
Toward the very end of his life, Bry took up a new hobby of perfecting homemade pizza and had hopes of making sour dough bread. He survived stage 4 pancreatic cancer for two robust years of fruitful activity, ensuring that his elderly in-laws were set up for their long-term care needs. His final week, he said many good-byes to friends and family. In his last 20 minutes on this earth, he said, “It won’t be long now.” He passed over to glory with a smile suddenly parting his lips, surprise and delight on his face, then he settled into his peaceful and final rest.
Survivors include his Christian soul mate of almost thirty-five years, Sherena Flowers Arrington of St. Simons Island, Georgia; daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Clint Queen of Kernersville, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Garrison and Greg Queen; two sisters, Judy Wimbish of Kingsport, Tennessee and Belinda Carter and husband, David of Rocky Mount, North Carolina and father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Mary Flowers of Odum, Georgia. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members also survive.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 16th, in the Odum City Cemetery with Pastor Alex Brown of Golden Isles Presbyterian Church officiating. The family will receive friends briefly before the services begin at the cemetery and will continue the celebration of life after the graveside services with a luncheon, with details to be announced at the service.
Remembrances may be made to any of the following: Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, St. Simons Community Church – Missions Fund, 2700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, or CEF of Coastal Georgia (Good News Club), P.O. Box 3233, Brunswick, GA 31525. If opting instead to send flowers, please send those to Howard Jones Funeral Home in Jesup, GA.