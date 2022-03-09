Services for Col. (Ret.) W. Bruce Wilder, a 28-year veteran of the United States Army, a retired Lutheran Pastor, and a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, who passed away September 15, 2021, will be held at the following locations:
Friday, March 11, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. – service will full Military Honors and interment of ashes, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, 53 Memorial Avenue, Johnson City, TN (423) 979-3535.
Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. – Celebration of Life Service, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN (423) 247-9106, with a reception to follow.
Bruce is survived by three sons, 5 stepsons, 26 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, plus many special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Wounded Warriors Project, or a Veteran’s organization of your choice, will be most gratefully recognized.
