ROGERSVILLE - Bruce Hurley, age 86, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Mr. Hurley served 18 years as State Representative for the 9th District in Tennessee. Bruce was a veteran having served in the U. S. Army, a member of Overton Lodge #5 F & AM and was of Baptist faith. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University, and worked toward his Masters degree in Business and Economics. While a student at ETSU he was elected President of the Young Republicans and was mentored by Carroll Reece. Even though he received accolades in the area of politics and business while at ETSU, he was most proud of being elected “Friendliest Student on Campus”. He never met a stranger and worked diligently for his constituents.
Mr. Hurley was a Real Estate Developer, Hotelier, Safety Engineer, farmer and advocate for everyone in his community. He fought through a battle of cancer and an extended battle for the development of Highway 11-w for the safety of the people of East Tennessee. His pride and joy was/is his granddaughter Alexandra Rose Barrasso. Together they conquered many things, like a love for animals and adventure. His infectious laugh, bright smile and joy for life will live on through her.
Bruce was preceded in death by his brother Clure Hurley, parents Harvey and Gertrude Trent Hurley.
Survivors include his daughter, Pam Hurley and husband, James Barrasso of Germantown, TN; granddaughter, Alexandra Barrasso of Germantown, TN.; brother, Lawrence Hurley and wife, Susie of Rogersville, TN
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Highland Cemetery with Pastor Randy Griffith officiating. A Masonic service will also be conducted by the Overton Lodge # 5 F & AM..
