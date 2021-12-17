Bruce Funk Sr. 89, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel & Ollie Jane Funk; brothers, Paul
Funk, Fred Funk, Alex Funk, Bascom Funk, Ulysses Funk, Hoover Funk, Emmitt Funk, Douglas Funk, sister, Julie Burke, infant sisters, Effie, Alma, and Leona Funk.
Surviving is his wife, Linda Funk, children, Cheryl Williams of Elizabethton, TN. Bruce E. Funk of Abingdon, VA. Jeffrey S. Hartsock and wife, Tammy of Clintwood, VA. Charity Lee Garcia of Wise, VA. grandchildren, Brittany Hartsock, Ian Hartsock, Cassidy Funk, Alex Garcia; great grandchild, Clayton Lee Cromer; Papaws special grandchildren, Natilee Mullins, Elijah Mullins, Tucker Lawson, Isabella Esposito, Vincenzo Esposito, Grayson Dotson, Gretchen Dotson, and Benjamin Moore.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 18, 2021, 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Service will follow in the chapel of funeral home with Brother Les Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Big Stone Gap, VA. Pallbearers will be Ian Hartsock, Tony Lee, Gary Lee, Larry Lee, Josh Kiser, and Josh Lee. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joel Funk, David Lee, Garry Blevins, Sam Smith, Elijah Mullins, Jeremy Mullins, and Alex Garcia. In Lieu of Flowers Memorial Contributions may be made to the WMU Missionary Group Old Maple Grove Church 6478 Dr. Ralph Stanley Highway Coeburn, VA. 24230 Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.