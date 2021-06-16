CUMMING, GA - Bruce Edward Coffey, age 81, of Cumming, GA passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ada Holt Coffey; siblings, Irma Parker, Gredda Blakey and Elvin June Coffey.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Wilma Jo Smith Coffey, Cumming, GA; children, Barry and Theresa “Terri” Coffey, Gainesville, GA, Chris and Tamara Coffey, Suwanee, GA; granddaughters, Morgan Coffey
Megan Coffey, Natalie Coffey; sister, Shirley Coffey Baker, Kingsport, TN; brothers, Fred Coffey, Fall Branch, TN, Rev. Robert “Bob” Coffey, Bristol TN; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Coffey was born on October 6, 1939 in Sneedville, TN. He was a 1956 graduate of Sullivan High School and a veteran of the U. S. Army for four years. He was retired from U. S. Foods as a transportation manager. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Indian Trail North Carolina and Gideon’s International.
Funeral services with military honors will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Coates and eulogy delivered by Rev. Robert “Bob” Coffey officiating. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.