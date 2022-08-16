Bruce E. Williams Aug 16, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save APPALACHIA, VA - Bruce E. Williams, 63 of Appalachia, VA., passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Roanoke Hospital.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by Holding Funeral Home.You may go online to view the updated arrangements at www.holdingfuneralhome.comHolding Funeral Home is serving the Williams family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Appalachia Va. Bruce E. Williams Funeral Home Arrangement Roanoke Hospital Pass Away Recommended for you