BLOUNTVILLE - Bruce Cummings, age 81, of Blountville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He is survived by Wife Linda (Cricket) Cummings; Son Blake Cummings; Daughter Leah Cummings; Grand Daughter Meggan Word & husband (Chris); Brother Garland (Cochise) Cummings; Sister Ruth Payne both of Bristol.
Celebration of Bruce's Life with a Car Show at East Lawn Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664. Sunday, September 19, 2021 Memorial service at 2 PM, with a Car Show to follow from 2 - 4 PM
Everyone is encouraged to drive an antique car to show in the parking lot of East Lawn Funeral Home.
