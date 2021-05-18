KINGSPORT - Brother Carroll R. Light, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holston Valley Hospital after a period of declining health.
A Celebration of Brother Carroll’s life will begin at 3:00 pm, Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Heritage First Church of God, 470 Rock Springs Rd. with Pastor Steve Tilley officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following in the foyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brother Carroll’s honor may be made to the Heritage First Church of God, Kingsport.
The care of Brother Carroll Light and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.