KINGSPORT - Brother Carroll R. Light, 78, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holston Valley Hospital after a period of declining health.
He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport.
Carroll graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1961 and was commissioned in Christian Ministry through the Church of God, Anderson, IN.
He served in the U. S. Army National Guard. Carroll retired from Eastman Chemical in the Research Department after 32 years of service.
Carroll was a member of Heritage First Church of God where he served as Associate Pastor/Pastoral Care and taught Sunday School for several years. Carroll served as a Chaplain at Holston Valley Hospital for many years.
He enjoyed playing golf & was a ranger at Warrior’s Path Golf Course for several years. Carroll enjoyed taking his granddaughter, Brittany fishing and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Olive Johnson Light.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Judy Fleenor Light; daughters, Cindy Puck and husband, Michael and Amy Luethke and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Brittany Anderson and husband, Eric, Bailee Cavin, Kayden Puck, Danielle Luethke, Caroline Luethke and Graham Luethke; great grandchildren, Adalyn Anderson and Henry Anderson.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, a Celebration of Life Gathering and a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Brother Carroll’s honor may be made to the Heritage First Church of God, 470 Rock Springs Rd., Kingsport, TN 37663.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his church family for their compassion and care and to Dr. William Buselmeier.
The care of Brother Carroll Light and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.