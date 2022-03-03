Brodie Lenton Livesay, age 17, went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
Brodie is survived by his mother, Jessica Hall Bishop; stepfather, Brian Bishop; brothers, Bruce Livesay and Noah Bishop; father, Chris Livesay; grandparents Teri Hall Evans, Lonnie and Barbara Livesay; aunt and uncle, Amanda Hall Churchill and James Churchill, cousins, Morgan Churchill and Olivia Churchill. He was preceded by grandfather, Sonee Hall.
Brodie was a junior at Science Hill High School where he excelled in athletics. He was a kicker for the Science Hill High Hilltoppers Varsity Football Team. He loved multiple sports which was evident whether he was playing soccer with friends or watching his favorite football team: Alabama. Brodie had a servant’s heart from a young age. He enjoyed making people laugh, always had a contagious smile, and deep desire to help people. Brodie will always be remembered for his love of God, love of his family, and love of his friends.
Receiving of friends will be at Tetrick Funeral Home, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 1:00 P.M.
There will be a Celebration of Life service at Tetrick Funeral Home, on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the Monte Vista Memorial Park.
Condolences can be sent to the family at 3407 Bondwood Circle, Johnson City, 37604.
The family welcomes the sharing of any stories and photos.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Livesay Family.