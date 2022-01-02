CHURCH HILL - Brittney Eichler Dishner, age 26, of Church Hill, TN, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Brittney was preceded in death by her daughter, Gracie Cook; maternal grandfather, David H. Farmer; paternal grandfather, Donald Eichler; uncles, David J. Farmer, and Danny Skeens; and a great-aunt, Ollie Blankenship.
Brittney graduated from Grundy Senior High in 2014. She earned a CNA certificate at her pinning ceremony at Ballad Health on February 21, 2020. Brittney worked at Holston Valley Medical Center and Citibank. She loved to help and care for people, especially her hospital patients. Brittney was such a gracious, loving, caring person with dreams of one day becoming an RN. She enjoyed scrapbooking, hiking, and being with her family. She had a beautiful smile and a heart as big as the world.
Survivors include her wonderful, loving husband, Dakota Dishner and her precious son, Peyton Cook, both of the home; mother & step-father, Linda & Robert Rich, Chilhowie, VA; father & step-mother, Tim & Missy Eichler, Elizabethton, TN; maternal grandmother, Alice Farmer, Chilhowie, VA; paternal grandmother, Imal Eichler, Bristol, VA; sister, Nickie Johnson and husband Alex, Lebanon, VA; brother, Winfred Mullins, Jr., Abingdon, VA; step-sister, Tasha Love; step-brothers: Justin Rich and Cory and Brian Smithpeters; several nieces and nephews; in-laws: Sandy & Danny Spell, Church Hill, TN and Rick & Joanne Dishner, Church Hill, TN; second grandmother, Patsy Hill; longtime friend, Courtney Doss; and family pet, Miss Annabelle.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from the Bradley’s Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Kenny Rich and Pastor Frank Branson officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley’s Funeral Chapel is serving the family of Brittney Dishner.