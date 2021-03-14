Brittany Sutherland Mar 14, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brittany Sutherland, 32, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Sutherland family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Brittany Sutherland Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.