Appalachia, VA - Brittany JoAnna Large, age 31, of Andover VA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 2,2022, at her home due to Pneumonia complications.
Even through her health problems, she achieved obtaining her Certified Pharmacy Technician License and worked at Family Drug Pharmacy. She was a strong activist for Women's Health in Southwest Virginia where she was working alongside the Governor’s office to achieve their goals.
She was the kindest soul and loved everyone around her. She loved spending time and traveling with her husband. She was her brothers biggest supporter, and never missed an event he had. She loved her family and would move mountains for them. There is a hole left in the world without her, but what a glorious reunion for her in heaven to be with all her departed loved ones. She always said, “Love the person standing alongside you and take on the world together.”
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill "Poppy" and Emma Jo "Nanny" Light, Shirley Poteet, Uncle Jeff Light, Cousin Tony Russell.
She is survived by her husband & soul mate, (the love of her life), Vincent Large, her parents Jack and Jackie Poteet, brother Jonathan Poteet, Sisters Autumn Large Fox (Jacob), Haleigh Large Coleman (Graham), her aunts; Stacy Barnette, Susann "Susie" Light, her uncle Josh Barnette, niece Noelle Wells, nephews; Avery Wells, Carter Wells, Isaac Wells, Lucca Wells, Titus Wells, and Lincoln Coleman. Cousins Madison Gibson (Jeremy) , Sarah Barnette, Zachry Barnette (Sydney), Trenton Parsons, Mason Barnette and Bruce Brewer. And her biggest joys, her fur babies Cable, Stella, Myrtle the turtle, and any cat in the neighborhood.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, VA., from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The service will be conducted following in the funeral home's chapel with Pastors' David Rose & Wayne Thomas officiating.
An online register is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
