KINGSPORT - Brian Wesley “Wes” Dunn, 34, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 25, 2021, following a motorcycle accident.
Wes was born on April 24, 1987, in Kingsport, TN, and he was a graduate Sullivan North High School. Wes was known for his goofy, witty attitude, and he lived his life the way he wanted and to the fullest. Wes enjoyed motorcycles and fishing, but his favorite activity was kidding with and harassing his grandmother, Bobbie.
Wes was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gordon Aistrop; paternal grandfather, James Dunn; uncle, Daniel Dunn; and papaw, Jack Tate.
Those left to cherish Wes’ memory are his children; Taylor Renay Dunn and Westyn Briar Dunn; mother, Sherri Marshall (Jeff); father, Brian Dunn; step-mother, Tina Dunn; brothers, Josh Dunn (Alissa); Jeffrey Marshall, Jr. (Torrie); sisters, Amanda Marshall, Beth Marshall, and Whitney Knowles (Ray); grandmothers, Wanda Tate and Bobbie Dunn; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm with Pastor Trevor Knight officiating.
A Graveside Service will follow at Wells Cemetery, Mt. Carmel, TN. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be his children, Westyn Dunn and Taylor Dunn.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to those who helped at the scene before EMS arrived, all of the first responders and the Johnson City Medical Center ER staff.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Brian Wesley Dunn and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.