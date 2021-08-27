KINGSPORT – Brian Wayne “Bruno” Edmonds, 55 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Born in Hampton, Virginia, he grew up in Lebanon, VA. Brian never met a stranger. He was a very loving husband, father, uncle, great-uncle, friend, brother and son. When the family gathered together, you would often find Brian playing bear or Barbie’s with his very special great nieces. He would wear his stickers and glitter like a diamond crown or, Brian would be enjoying an outdoor activity with his great-nephew passing on his love of the great outdoors. He loved fishing and won many tournaments with his uncle Donnie Mills. If you needed to know anything about catching smallmouth on the Holston, he was the man to ask. Brian had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting from a young age. Many trips with his best friend, Tom, provided entertaining stories for years. Brian was a good story teller, always entertaining with his descriptions and details. He was a member of Kingsport Masonic Lodge #688.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Edmonds; special uncle, Donnie Mills.
Brian is survived by his wife of 30 years, Debbie Fields Edmonds; his sons, Casey “Obi-wan” Edmonds of Kingsport and Nathan “Clyde” Edmonds of Knoxville; in-laws, James and Betty Fields whom he loved dearly and never thought of them as in-laws but as Mom and Dad; his brother, Jim Fields (Doris); special niece, Amber Laughlin (Nick); very special great-nieces, Alyssa, Sophia and Olivia; great-nephew, Caleb; his fur babies, Duncan and Myra; sister, Nerisa Long (Todd); special friend and brother, Tom Tignor; a very special aunt, Patsy Lemmons and a host of friends.
A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at a later date.
