KINGSPORT - Brian Wayne “Bruno” Edmonds, 55 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
Family and friends, join us as we celebrate the life of Brian ‘Bruno’ Edmonds. Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2 pm. We will be outdoors so please dress casually. We wish to make this a happier time to visit and share stories and memories of Brian. There will not be a formal service. The celebration will be held at the home of James and Betty Fields, 329 Whitehaven Drive, Kingsport.
You may leave condolences to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Edmonds family.