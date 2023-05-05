MAIDSVILLE, WV - Brian Tod (Brianna) Watson, 43, of Maidsville, Monongalia County, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at home.

He was born January 22, 1980, in Spencer, the son of Thomas W. (Donna) Watson of Maidsville and Alma M. Burgess (Joe) Bellamy of Kingsport, Tenn.

