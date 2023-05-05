MAIDSVILLE, WV - Brian Tod (Brianna) Watson, 43, of Maidsville, Monongalia County, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at home.
He was born January 22, 1980, in Spencer, the son of Thomas W. (Donna) Watson of Maidsville and Alma M. Burgess (Joe) Bellamy of Kingsport, Tenn.
Brian was a custodian at WVU, Morgantown. He was a Christian. Brian was an avid fan of the WVU Mountaineers. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.
In addition to his parents and stepparents, survivors include a sister, Brandie Watson of Kingsport; paternal grandmother, Lydia Gay Parker of Reedy; maternal step grandmother, Carol (Martin) Keat also of Kingsport.
Brian was preceded in death by a brother, Jarrett Wade Watson; paternal grandfather, Wilbur W. “Tod” Watson; maternal grandparents, James Ottmer Burgess, Sr. and Betty Lou McNeely Burgess; step grandfather, Douglas Bellamy; uncles, James “Buddy” Burgess and Timothy Wayne Burgess; aunt, Doris Jean Taylor; cousins, Cleo Lee Taylor and LaDauna Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with the Rev. Kenneth Tanner officiating. Burial will be in the Hebron Cemetery, Spencer.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.