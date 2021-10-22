Brian R. Kincaid departed this life Tuesday October 19, 2021 at Ballad Holston Valley Hospital and Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2:00pm from Shiloh Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the hour of service. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice Professional service and care of Mr. Brian R. Kincaid and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971