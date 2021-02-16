KINGSPORT - Brian Lee Odle, 53, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 15, 2021 at his home with his family by his side. Brian was an active member of Bible Way Baptist Church. He was the Adult Sunday School teacher and Sunday School Superintendent for many years. He organized many Vacation Bible Schools and looked forward to that every year. Brian loved the Lord, as well as his church family, and it was evident in his daily walk. He practiced what he believed, and it was exemplified every day, through his love for family and friends. His faith only grew stronger through the trials and struggles he faced. He never wavered, never gave up, never complained. Only giving God the glory and praise for every day he was given to be with his family. The Lord provided strength that could only come from Jesus to endure the trials he faced.
Brian graduated from MTSU in 1990 with a degree in Biology. He then received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of TN, Memphis in 1994. He completed a pharmacy practice residency at University of Maryland, Baltimore before making Kingsport his home in 1996. He worked at Johnson City Medical Center as a clinical pharmacist, later becoming Director of Pharmacy at Indian Path Medical Center. In 2007, he became an Assoc. Professor in Pharmacy Practice at ETSU Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy. His unique teaching style of combining story telling with practical knowledge was loved by his students. He touched so many lives throughout his life, and if you crossed paths with Brian Odle, you would never forget him or any of the stories that he LOVED to share. He loved to brighten everyone’s day with his warm smile and hilarious stories.
Brian was preceded in death by his daughter, Katie Leigh Odle; parents, Kermit and Cathy Odle.
Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Kim Odle; son, Luis Odle; daughters, Jessie and Maggie Odle; brother, Chad Odle; aunt, Kay Kelly and husband Pete; father and mother-in-law, Lynton “Bud” and Jewell Vanzant; sister-in-law, Tracy Vanzant; cousins, Junior, Ward, Don, and Jeff Pritchard, and Melinda Belew; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Bible Way Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating. Music will be provided by Linda Robinson and Terry Christian. To attend these services virtually please follow the following link. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/243450960
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Randall Davis, Marc Dunn, Ward Pritchard, David Stewart, Jim Thigpen and Mark Wininger serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Lowell Grizzle. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Brian to Bible Way Baptist Church 570 Packing House Road, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to Halo House Foundation 2940 Corder Street, Houston, TX 77054 or to the Brian Odle Memorial Scholarship Fund to the ETSU Foundation or by mail at P.O. Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614 with a note to apply to the Dr. Brian Odle Scholarship Fund.
Mask and social distancing guidelines should be followed by all attendees.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Odle family.