KINGSPORT - Brian Lee Odle, 53, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 15, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Bible Way Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating. Music will be provided by Linda Robinson and Terry Christian. To attend these services virtually please follow the following link. https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/243450960
A graveside service will be conducted at 2pm on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery with Randall Davis, Marc Dunn, Ward Pritchard, David Stewart, Jim Thigpen and Mark Wininger serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Lowell Grizzle. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Brian to Bible Way Baptist Church 570 Packing House Road, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to Halo House Foundation 2940 Corder Street, Houston, TX 77054 or to the Brian Odle Memorial Scholarship Fund to the ETSU Foundation or by mail at P.O. Box 70721, Johnson City, TN 37614 with a note to apply to the Dr. Brian Odle Scholarship Fund.
Mask and social distancing guidelines should be followed by all attendees.
