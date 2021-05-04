Brian Kent Egan May 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Brian Kent Egan, 60, Kingsport, TN passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at The Wexford House. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Brian Kent Egan Funeral Home Tn Pass Away The Wexford House Arrangement Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.