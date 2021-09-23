2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”
Brian Keith Roberts, 51, passed away on September 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He is now in the arms of Jesus where he will no longer suffer. Brian was a kind, smart, soft-spoken man who was loved by all. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, playing guitars, and working on computers. Brian will be forever missed by his family and friends.
Brian grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns Bennett. He proudly served in the US Army and was deployed during Desert Storm. He was in the 101st Airborne, “Screaming Eagles”. He received his Associates Degree in Computer Science from Northeast State Community College. He was employed for the Department of Veterans Affairs as an IT Specialist.
Brian was preceded in death by his brother Mark Roberts; his father Dennis Roberts; his grandparents Howard and Rosa Sams and George and Bertha Roberts; his aunt Carlene Poore; and uncles Junior, Mike, and Ray Sams.
Brian is survived by his loving wife of 27 years Misty Roberts; his daughter Ericka Cunningham; grandchildren Aary and Kylar; mother Peggy Riggs; brothers Scott, Gene (Amy), and Toby Roberts; nephews Hunter Roberts, Brandon and Ian Lovelace; aunt Mary Norton; cousins Chris, Josh, Nathan and Brittany Sams and Travis Norton; and many close friends.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 am. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the graveside at 10:45 am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is proudly serving the Roberts family.