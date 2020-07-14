Brian Keith Chandler, 39, of the Crackers Neck Community, went to be with the Lord Monday, July 13, 2020.
Brian was a 1999 graduate of Powell Valley High School, excelling in baseball and football, helping his teammates win 3 State Championship football titles. He loved hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He cherished his son whom he lovingly called, “My buddy.” He was a conductor and engineer for Norfolk Southern Railroad.
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Chandler, and his grandparents, Bill and Oshia Chandler, and James and Virda Bowman.
He is survived by his son, Brayden Chandler; his mother, Linda Chandler; one sister, Sonia Gilly (Robin); his brothers, Tim Chisenhall and Shane Chandler (Nikki); his nieces, Hannah Cornett (Zack), Alyssa Chandler, and Neela Chandler; his nephews, Aaron Gilly, and Blane Chandler; one great niece, Ella Cornett; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Roy Smith officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Shane Chandler, Don Dorton, Brad Bowman, Billy Chandler, Aaron Duncan, Aaron Moses and Jarret Riordan. Honorary pallbearers will be: Brayden Chandler and James Powers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Chandler family.