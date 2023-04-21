KINGSPORT – Brian Keith Carter, 43 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 after a brief illness. Brian was born in Kingsport, TN on December 5, 1979. He attended Arcadia Presbyterian Church his entire life.

Brian was a gift straight from God, not just to his immediate family, but to all that ever had the privilege to meet him. He had a true gift of loving people and brought joy to all. He loved watching wrestling, singing and dancing, bowling with the Super Cats, and going to church-especially Sunday School. But most of all, he loved his family.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you