KINGSPORT – Brian Keith Carter, 43 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 after a brief illness. Brian was born in Kingsport, TN on December 5, 1979. He attended Arcadia Presbyterian Church his entire life.
Brian was a gift straight from God, not just to his immediate family, but to all that ever had the privilege to meet him. He had a true gift of loving people and brought joy to all. He loved watching wrestling, singing and dancing, bowling with the Super Cats, and going to church-especially Sunday School. But most of all, he loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Carter and Sandra Carter; and his “Old Pal”, uncle, Eddie McMurray.
Brian is survived by his sweet “Mammy”, aunt, Billie Ann McMurray; aunt, Carolyn Carter; aunt and uncle, Rose Ann and Perry Carter; aunt and uncle, Helen and Ken Strickland; along with many loving cousins and many special friends.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Arcadia Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will follow at 3 pm at the church with Rev. Joel Kavanaugh, Rev. Ken Strickland, and Rev. Larry Stallard officiating. Music will be provided by Robbie Walker accompanied by Dottie Slaughter.
Burial will follow at Gardener’s Chapel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Timothy Strickland, Kevin Scott, Jeff Droke, Jonathan Droke, Robbie Walker, Jeremiah Walker, Carter Chapman, Isaac Strickland and Jacob Strickland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arcadia Presbyterian Church at 4616 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN.