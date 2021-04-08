KINGSPORT - Paul Brian (B.R.) Robinette, 57, Kingsport, TN passed away, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
B.R. was born in Sullivan County, TN on September 22, 1963 and was the son of Willie Robinette and the late Iona B. Robinette (2021).
In addition to his mother, his paternal grandparents, Emory and Juanita Robinette, and his maternal grandparents, Orb and Gertrude Bush preceded him in death.
Surviving is his companion and best friend of 32 years, Angela Blair, Kingsport, TN; his loving fur baby, Josie; daughter, Nikki Blair and Matthew Barnes, Kingsport, TN; son, Mitchell Stewart and wife, Stefanie, IL; grandchildren, Alexis, Weston, and Mitchell, Jr., all of IL; father, Willie Robinette, Dungannon, VA; sisters, Pamela Skeens and husband, Carson, Dungannon, VA, and Michelle Herrera, Dungannon, VA; brothers, Daniel Robinette, Kingsport, TN, and Ricky Robinette, Butler, TN; nieces and nephews, Ricky Peak, Dustin Peak, Ericka Robinette, Derrick Robinette, Patrick Robinette, Alex Chafin, Miranda Chafin, Abby Herrera, Josh Herrera, and many other extended family members.
An online guest register is available for the Robinette family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
