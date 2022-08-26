KINGSPORT - Bret Evans (Butch) Barr, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kingsport on August 23, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Clarence and Anne Barr. He is survived by his son, Bret Christopher Barr, Bret’s fiancé, Savannah Middleton, and their daughter, the light of Butch’s life, granddaughter, Mollyanne. He is also survived by his brother, Timothy Barr and wife, Donna.
Butch was a kind soul, generous to a fault. He loved to help others in times of need. He was always ready to help anyone at any time regardless of the task. He was a very selfless person.
He was a multitalented individual, excelling at whatever he set his mind to, much like his father. Butch was a gifted mechanic, cook, entrepreneur, and an accredited fisherman, achieving the status of Master Angler II by the State of Tennessee. He enjoyed fishing with Clarence whenever possible.
He shouldered the burden of caregiver to both his parents in their failing health, never once complaining. He loved them with all his heart. Butch was the first member of his family to earn a college degree, achieving an Associate’s Degree of Applied Science in Industrial Technology from Northeast State, an accomplishment that Clarence and Anne were extremely proud of.
The family attended Island Road Evangelical Methodist Church throughout their lives. There, Butch learned of our Heavenly Father and his son, Jesus. His belief was evident to those closest to him, his giving heart and care for others was a blessing to us all. He will be greatly missed.
A graveside service is scheduled for Sunday, August 28 at 2 pm at the East Tennessee Funeral Home in Blountville, TN, across from the Airport. The Rev. Bradley Reider will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital.
The family of Butch Barr wishes to thank the East Tennessee Funeral Home for their care of our beloved father, grandfather, and brother.