KINGSPORT - Bret Evans (Butch) Barr, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kingsport on August 23, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Clarence and Anne Barr. He is survived by his son, Bret Christopher Barr, Bret’s fiancé, Savannah Middleton, and their daughter, the light of Butch’s life, granddaughter, Mollyanne. He is also survived by his brother, Timothy Barr and wife, Donna.

