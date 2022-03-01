KINGSPORT - Brent Howell Dykes, 75, of Kingsport, went home to be with his heavenly Father on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late Basil and Velva Isabel (Cox) Dykes on April 19, 1946 in Kingsport. Brent was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and a graduate of Sullivan High School. He retired from BAE Systems Kingsport.
Brent was a gentleman farmer who loved shooting, playing golf and spending time with his family. He was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church, a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers LU #934 Kingsport, a member of the Johnson Lodge # 274 F & AM Fall Branch and a member of Cherokee Rod & Gun Club Kingsport.
In addition to his parents Brent was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Richard Webb.
Survivors include his loving wife of many years, Jo Anne Dykes; son, Joshua Todd Dykes; sister, Angela Zollman and husband Gordon; sister-in-law, Mary Nell Webb; nieces, Kim Riddle and husband Tom, Karen Smith and Deborah Webb; great-nieces, Kailey Riddle, Taylor Webb, Macy AND Olivia Smith; great nephew, Austin Riddle.
Brent’s final wish was to be buried at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Christus with a private family Graveside Service.
In lieu of flowers the Dykes family has requested that donations be made in Brent’s memory to Sullivan Baptist Church 4152 Maplewood St. Kingsport, TN 37660 or to the Jericho Temple 1100 Jericho Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Dykes family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081