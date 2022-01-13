CHURCH HILL – Brent “Brento” Roberson, 53, crossed the river to join his family in Heaven on January 6, 2022.
A funeral service will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. J. E. Mauk officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM to go in procession.
Church Hill Fire Department will be serving as pallbearers.
And as Brent/Dad always said, “Bye See Ya Love Ya.”
