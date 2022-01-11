CHURCH HILL – Brent “Brento” Roberson, 53, crossed the river to join his family in Heaven on January 6, 2022. He was surrounded by his family until he got safely to the other side.
Brent was born on March 6, 1968 to Doctor T.H. and Shirley Roberson of Church Hill. He graduated from Volunteer High School in 1986. He then went to work at Rogers Hardware for a while. Afterwards he went to work for the City of Church Hill where he retired after 31 and a half years as Public Works Director and Assistant Fire Chief.
Brent was saved at a young age and knew he was heaven bound. He was a member of Barton’s Chapel Church where he had attended for the past 31 years. You could always find Brent in his garden, as it was his passion.
His greatest joys in life were his biggest accomplishments, his sons. Anything they were doing; he was right there cheering them on. They were his life, he was very proud of everything they did and loved them unconditionally, as well as his pup Mabel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, T.H. “Doc” and Shirley Roberson; brothers, Shawn and Chris Roberson.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 31 years, Melissa Roberson; sons, Travis Roberson and Dylan Roberson; his precious and beloved pup, Mabel; brother, Landon Roberson (Pam); sisters-in-law, Sarah Roberson, Gina Roberson, and Sandra Smith; brother-in-law, David Smith; two special young men who he loved as his own, Caleb Hutson and Nolan Derrick; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; special mowing neighbor, Bill Johnson.
A funeral service will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. J. E. Mauk officiating. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM to go in procession.
Church Hill Fire Department will be serving as pallbearers.
And as Brent/Dad always said, “Bye See Ya Love Ya.”
