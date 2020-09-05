Isaiah 40:31
But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength, They will roar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.
BELLEVUE, NE - Anthony Brent Arnold, age 39 of Bellevue, Nebraska, formerly of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Born in Kingsport on April 21, 1981, the son of Anthony and Teresa Arnold, he had resided in Bellevue, Nebraska since 2017. He graduated from Sullivan South High School in 1999 and from Tennessee Tech, Northeast State, Chochise College in Arizona and from King University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science in 2015.
Brent was a Veteran having served in the US Army and was employed by the U.S. Government with the Air Force. He was of the Apostolic faith. Brent will be remembered as a loving and devoted son, daddy, brother and friend who loved to fish, play video games, working with computers and riding motorcycles.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the 5th Floor nurses at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Delmar Crawford.
Brent is survived by his son, Cooper Brent Arnold of Bellevue, Nebraska; parents, Anthony and Teresa Arnold of Kingsport; fiancé, Jennifer Soriantos and her children, Gabby and Ria of Bellevue, Nebraska; sister, Tonya Phillips and husband, Kevin of Dante, VA; maternal grandmother, Mary Jane Crawford of Kingsport; paternal grandparents, Mary and Joe Arnold of Kingsport; nephews, Ryan, Rylee, Gunner and Aceson; niece, Journey; aunts, Sandy Crawford and Carla Arnold; uncles, Rick Crawford and Danny Arnold; special cousins, Jade Crawford and Amber Baines; special friends Randy and Veronica Teer of Bellevue, Nebraska; and his dogs, Wally and Rascal.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Monday at Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport. Services will follow at 7:00pm with Brother Pete Smith and Bishop Hagan Webb officiating.
Burial will follow committal services at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex, 215 Hero’s Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Military Honors will be accorded by The American Legion, Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 with members of the Army National Guard. Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the funeral home by 11:45 am Tuesday and then proceed to the cemetery.
Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Brent Arnold