Brenda Wilcox Burdge Jan 30, 2023 34 min ago KINGSPORT - Brenda Wilcox Burdge, 77, of Kingsport, died Sunday evening, January 29, 2023 at Brookdale of Kingsport, after an extended illness.Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements.Visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave online condolences.