Brenda Sue Richards, age 70, went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2020. She was known for her big heart and helping others. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and family. Brenda looked forward to visiting the beach every year. She enjoyed gardening and planting.
She is survived by her daughter, Crystal Webb; grandchildren, Hunter Webb, Caleb Webb, Ashton Webb; great-grandchildren, Owen Webb, Greyson Webb, Jameson Webb; siblings, Linda Johnson and Ronnie Bledsoe; nieces and nephews, Todd Johnson, Tori Gibson and Jennifer Johnson; great-nieces and nephews; Silas Johnson, Hank Johnson, Javen Kinsler, Kiser Kinsler; life long family friend, Susan Wiggins.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 10am-1pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 1pm. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.