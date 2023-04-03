MOUNT CARMEL - Brenda “Sue” Marshall, age 75 of, Mount Carmel, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023. She attended Fairview Holiness Church of Church Hill. Sue enjoyed quilting and volunteering at the community clothes closet for many years. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Marshall; son, Jeff Marshall; parents, Clyde and Ona (Crawford) Dykes; sister, Shelby Burchett; and brothers, Larry and Bob Dykes.
She is survived by her son, Tony Marshall and wife, Barbie; 3 grandchildren, Patra Mallory and husband, Mark, Travis Marshall and fiancé, Shila King, and Jeremiah Marshall; 4 great-grandchildren, Hunter and Remington Skelton and Kierra and LaVeah Marshall; and a great-great grandchild on the way; brother, Darrell Dykes; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Freddie Redman officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Mount Carmel. All those wishing to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 am.