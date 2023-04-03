MOUNT CARMEL - Brenda “Sue” Marshall, age 75 of, Mount Carmel, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023. She attended Fairview Holiness Church of Church Hill. Sue enjoyed quilting and volunteering at the community clothes closet for many years. Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Marshall; son, Jeff Marshall; parents, Clyde and Ona (Crawford) Dykes; sister, Shelby Burchett; and brothers, Larry and Bob Dykes.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you