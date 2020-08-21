CHURCH HILL - Brenda Sue Light, 78, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 20,2020.
Brenda was 12 years old when she accepted her Lord and Savior. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was a member of Crosspoint Church. She was also a former member of First Freewill Baptist Church. Brenda worked at Harper and Ladd Grocery, Oakwood Super Market, and was a secretary at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Sue Flanigan; brothers, Rufus Flanigan, Toy Flanigan, and Don Flanigan.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Buford Light; children, Lori Lane (Jamey) and Susan Hall (B.H.); grandchildren, Taylor Lane and Madison Aldridge; brothers, Clark Flanigan and Frank Flanigan; sister-in-laws, Charlotte Carter and Linda McCarroll; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Mitch Russell and Rev. Ronnie Campbell. Music will be provided by Jamey and Joe Lane. The burial will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Light family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Light family.