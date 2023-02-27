DUNGANNON, VA - Brenda Sue Lawson of Dungannon, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the age of 50. Brenda was born on April 27, 1972, in Lebanon, Indiana. Brenda was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, nana, and fiancé. She was a 1990 graduate of Twin Springs High School and loved Alabama football. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and watching football.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Roy and Cecil Begley and Ralph and Vivian Folden; brother-in-law Johnny Helton; sister-in-law Sharon Baker; uncles, Wayne Folden and Wilburn Baker; and Aunt Frances Shupe.
Brenda is survived by her fiancé, Kenny Brice, Dungannon, VA; daughter, Autumn Lawson, Gate City, VA; parents, Jimmy and Wilma Baker, Dungannon, VA; sisters, Jeanette Sexton (Charlie), Dungannon, VA, Karen Helton, Church Hill, TN, and Rachel Lane (Mickey), Gate City, VA; brother, Eugene Baker , Dungannon, VA; and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins, aunts, and uncles whom she loved dearly, and special friends Rhonda and Tom Holder.
Brenda was a devoted grandmother to Montana Pearcy, Nahla Pearcy, and Finley Drake.
The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m, Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 7:00p.m, in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home. Bro. Jimmy Darnell, Bro. Robbie Dockery, and Bro. Tom Holder will be officiating. Owen Lane, Ruth, Ruby, and Earnest Folden, Tim Baldwin, and April Sluss will provide the music.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00p.m., on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Baker Family Cemetery, Dungannon, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:00p.m., to go in procession to the graveside.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gate City Funeral Home to help pay for funeral expenses.
