DUNGANNON, VA - Brenda Sue Lawson of Dungannon, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the age of 50. Brenda was born on April 27, 1972, in Lebanon, Indiana. Brenda was a loving daughter, mother, sister, aunt, nana, and fiancé. She was a 1990 graduate of Twin Springs High School and loved Alabama football. Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and watching football.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Roy and Cecil Begley and Ralph and Vivian Folden; brother-in-law Johnny Helton; sister-in-law Sharon Baker; uncles, Wayne Folden and Wilburn Baker; and Aunt Frances Shupe.

