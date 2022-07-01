Brenda Sue Ferguson went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at age 75.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Gunnings Baptist Church. A funeral service in memory of Brenda will follow with her husband, Pastor Bob Ferguson and Bro. Ron Lynch officiating.
Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Gunnings Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be friends of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Volunteer Seedline Publications, PO Box 450, Blountville, TN 37617.
