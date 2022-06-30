Brenda Sue Ferguson went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at age 75. She was high school sweethearts with Bob Ferguson, who she was married to for 57 years. Brenda was a faithful pastor’s wife for 52 years. She was a Christian school teacher for over 20 years.
She is survived by her children, Bobby (Tracie), Don (Kim), Larry (Julie), Tom (Geri), and Becca (Steve) Carson; and grandchildren, Brandon, Sierra, Isaac, Zach, Riley, Bailey, Courtney, Alyssa, Bradley, Cassidy, Blake, Tyler, and Hannah.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Gunnings Baptist Church. A funeral service in memory of Brenda will follow with Bro. Ron Lynch officiating.
Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Gunnings Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jerry, Roy, and Spencer Moody, Tim Pullon, Jose Aquino, and Jeff Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Volunteer Seedline Publications, PO Box 450, Blountville, TN 37617.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.