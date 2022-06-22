Brenda Sue Cozart, 66, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 19, 2022, with her daughter by her side.
Brenda was born on September 22, 1955 in Hopewell, Virginia to the late Cecil and Bonnell Cozart. Brenda attended Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia, and she was employed by Fluor Daniels Construction for over 30 years. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte Beck and Sharon Holford; and her grandson, Bentley Hyatt.
Those left to cherish Brenda’s memory are her daughter, Lacey Hyatt; grandson, Jacoby Hyatt; ex-husband and friend, Charlie Faxon; her best friend, Kathy Peterson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Holston Valley Medical Center ICU.
It was Brenda’s wish to be cremated and no services will be held.
