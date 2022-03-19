ROGERSVILLE – Brenda Sue Brooks, 81, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at her residence.
Brenda was born in Cumberland, KY but spent most of her life in Sullivan and Hawkins County. She was a faithful member of McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church and enjoyed going to Cross Anchor Cowboy Church until her health declined. She retired from the City of Kingsport and City Bank in Gray.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Lee Brooks; parents, Walter, and Sue Oliver; sister, Imogene Oliver.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Benny Brooks; sons, Randall Layne Brooks, and Russell Lynn Brooks (Laura); adopted children, Lee Brooks; Ronnie Brooks, Larry Brooks, Daniel Brooks and Helen Brooks; grandchildren, Jacob, Paxton, Courtney, and Emily Brooks; brother, Gary Oliver (Brenda); nieces, Wendy Oliver Helms, and Brittany Oliver Sick; nephew, Scott Oliver; as well as several great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Heath Smith, Rev. Mark Smith, and Rev. Steve Wade officiating. A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 21, 2022, at McPheeters Bend Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Road Church Hill, TN 37642 in Brenda’s memory.
