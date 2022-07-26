Brenda Sue (Begley) Alley Jul 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA -- Brenda Sue (Begley) Alley, 71, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va. Brenda Sue Carter-trent Scott County Weber City Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video