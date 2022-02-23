KINGSPORT - Brenda Ruth Bledsoe, 74, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a 1966 graduate of Lynn View High School. Brenda retired from Centerra BAE after 28 years in administration. She was a devoted member of Higher Ground Baptist Church, loved the Lord Jesus Christ, and had a servant’s heart for Him and others. Many have been blessed by the musical gift God had given Brenda, both as pianist for the McGlothlin Family in their beginning, and later as organist in several area churches she attended. Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend with a beautiful, gentle spirit and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Quillen and Pauline Bledsoe.
Brenda is survived by her daughters, Kristeenia Weaver and Kim Crawford; son, Brian Crawford and wife Kelly; grandchildren, John Weaver III, Hannah Weaver, Blakely Burger and husband Ethan, Lana Crawford, and Jake Crawford; brother, Wayne Bledsoe and wife Debra who she considered a sister; niece, Sarah Beth Lovell and husband Brad; best friend who was like a sister, Patty Blizzard; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating. Special memories will be shared by Louella Blair. Music will be provided by Lee Ann Davis.
A private entombment service will be conducted at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff of the ICU Unit at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Bledsoe and Crawford families.