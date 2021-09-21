Brenda Ratliff Kilgore left this earth after 77 years, and received her angel wings at 4:30 p.m. on September 20, 2021, after an extended illness. She fought as much as she could, but now is in the loving arms of Jesus and no longer has any pain or suffering. She has joined her parents, Percy and Leona Ratliff on the streets of gold.
She spent most of her life helping others first as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandsons were the lights of her life, and her daughters were an inspiring guiding light for her. Her passion for healing others led her to become a registered nurse for over 40 years. The last 20 years was for home health.
Brenda was an avid volunteer for veterans and their needs. She volunteered at the Quillen VA Medical Center for 40 years. She was also an active, loyal member of AMVETS (American Veterans) Ladies Auxiliary, where she held office at the local, state, and national levels of the organization. She was a leader at every level and attained the office of President for each of them. She was the National President of AMVETS National Auxiliary in 1997, during which she traveled all over the country, as well as representing the organization during trips to the Far East and Europe.
She leaves behind the love of her life, her husband of 40 years, Bill Kilgore; daughters, Kelly Sutherland Cassell (Kingsport) and Kristy Morris (Claremont, NC); brother, Richard Ratliff (Clearwater, FL); and her grandsons, Alec and Brady Cassell to cherish her memory. She will also be missed by her special aunt, Marlene Ratliff (Big Stone Gap, VA); many cousins; and other relatives and best friends.
A celebration of life service will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with Rev. Jason Ratliff officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
