KINGSPORT - Brenda Payne, 65, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, Bristol, TN following a battle with Covid-19.
She was born April 10, 1956, in Kingsport, to the late Fred and Maxie Fields Steadman.
Brenda was a loving, kind and giving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Brenda was a committed Christian and member of Believers Church of Kingsport.
She was the owner of Apple of My Eye Day Care Center for twenty years.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her daughter, Lacretia Curtis; son, Jacob Payne.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of thirty years, Buddy Payne; son, Crandal Curtis (Amanda); grandchildren, Alyssa Curtis and Cadence Curtis; siblings, Fred Steadman, Jr. (Clarice), Jerry Steadman (Yolanda), Steve Steadman, Fredia Mullins (Donnie), Rick Steadman (Tonya) and Pam Deitz (Tim); several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A private family Graveside Service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Richard Isaacs will officiate.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Select Specialty Hospital for their compassionate care of Brenda.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
