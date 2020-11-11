Brenda Lou Workman Carter, 67, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.
She had attended the Lighthouse Family Worship Center and was a former employee of Kwik Shop Markets and the Coalfield Progress.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James F. Workman Jr. and Nannie Salyer Workman.
Surviving are her husband, Dennis Carter; children, Christy Massie and husband Bram, Travis Carter, Jessica Carter and Ashley Carter all of Wise, VA; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Sue Workman Rose; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Memorial services for Brenda Carter will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Pastor Roger Barker officiating. The Family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Friday at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. We will be following State mandated social distancing and occupancy. Masks are required and will not be supplied by the family or funeral home. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital - 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.