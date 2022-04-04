KINGSPORT - Brenda Lou Evans, 73, of Kingsport, TN, went on to be with the Lord on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Brenda was a very outgoing lady and never knew a stranger. She went by the nickname "Red" because of her beautiful red hair. Brenda had a love for everyone and when people would meet her they instantly fell in love with her as well. After 20 years of dedicated service and a 5-star rating, she retired from Cracker Barrel. She enjoyed her family and loved them to the moon and back. The earth lost a dear mother, sister, and friend but Heaven gained an angel.
She was preceded by both her parents, James Kelly Tate and Portia Maude Tate; paternal grandparents, Emmett Thomas Tate and Nettie Lou Tate; maternal grandparents, Ballad Wolfe and Nanny Jane Wolfe
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Scot Greene and his girlfriend Amanda Cowden; daughter, Kristie Goebel Lacy and her husband Paul Lacy; her baby brother, James Kelly Tate Jr and his partner Kenneth Floyd Swan; grandchildren, Justin Miller, Bret Barr, Payton Greene, and Zack Greene; 4 great grandchildren; special friend, Marvin Evans; her fur babies Scuffey and Sally
A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 from 4pm. till 6 pm.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.