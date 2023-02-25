KINGSPORT - Brenda Lois Wilcox Burdge, age 77, went to her heavenly home Sunday, January 29th at Brookdale Kingsport after a well fought battle with cancer.
Brenda was born May 18, 1945 to the late James and Martha Wilcox in Kingsport, Tennessee. Brenda grew up in Gate City, Virginia with her sisters Sandra and LoRita and her brother Rocky. Brenda married Jay Burdge in 1967 and they moved to Kingsport to live and raise their family. After she raised her children, Shawn and Tiffany, Brenda’s greatest joy was becoming a Mimi. She was a fierce supporter of her grandchildren and spent many days cheering loudly from sidelines.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Jay, in 2014.
Brenda is survived by her loving children; son, Shawn Burdge (Julie) and daughter, Tiffany Slapa (Jim); 6 very special grandchildren who were the light of her life, Phillip Burdge, Cydney Slapa, Thomas Burdge, Andrea Burdge, Jenna Burdge and Karinne Burdge; sisters Sandra Salyer and LoRita Millsap; brother Rocky Wilcox and special sister-in-law Kathy; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
Should you wish to give a memorial donation, we ask that you give to your charity or cause of choice in Brenda’s name.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Downtown Kingsport is serving the Burdge Family.