KINGSPORT - Brenda Lois Henry Lane, 68, of Kingsport passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on May 12 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Blountville, TN in the church cemetery. The time has not been set.
If you would like to honor Brenda and her life, please send donations to Shade of Grace: A Methodist Congregation, 313 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 191 Central Heights Road, Blountville, TN 37617.
A full Obituary will be available in early May.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Downtown is serving the Lane Family.